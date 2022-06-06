You’re invited to Project Self-Sufficiency’s Community Health Fair

Interested in learning about current resources for the health and well-being of children and families? Then make sure to stop by a free Community Health Fair hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency (127 Mill Street, Newton) on Thursday, June 16, from 12 to 3 p.m. Representatives from local health organizations will offer a variety of resources for children and families, including information about adverse childhood experiences, dental, maternal and breast health, nutrition, domestic violence, special education services, and other topics.

Free blood pressure screenings and COVID vaccines will be offered by the Sussex County Division of Health Public Health Nursing.

One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card towards the purchase of groceries. The Community Health Fair is free and is open to the public; masks are required.

Up-to-date health and wellness information will be available from Atlantic Health/Newton Medical Center; Center for Prevention & Counseling; DASI; Partnership for Maternal Child Health; Project Self-Sufficiency; ShopRite of Franklin; SCARC, Inc.; Special Child Health Services; Sussex County Division of Health/Office of Public Health Nursing; Youth Advocate Program; Zufall Health; and others.

For more information about the Community Health Fair, or any of the other programs and services offered at Project Self-Sufficiency, visit projectselfsufficiency.org.