Zepp appointed township manager

James Zepp, Sparta’s director of public works, was appointed the township manager at the Township Council meeting Oct. 24.

He has worked for the township for 22 years.

Chief Financial Officer Grant Rome has been acting township manager since Police Chief and interim Town Manager Neil Spidaletto left both posts at the end of 2022.

Deputy Mayor Neill Clark said he supported Zepp for the job because of his time in Sparta. “I came to appreciate the experience that he has and what he offers,” compared with someone who would be new to Sparta.

”The benefit of getting someone like Jim is that there’s no on-the-job training with respect to the projects that we have to address. He knows what those projects are and I have every confidence that he will meet them with the utmost skill and diligence that he’s demonstrated over these 22 years that he’s been with the township.”

The council also approved a $2.5 million bond ordinance to finance water utility system improvements.

Among the proposed improvements:

• Decommissioning of Well 6, installation of new water meters and blow-offs at Germany Flats, installation of new water lines, upgrade of water tanks, rehabilitation of wells, and installation of new water mains along various roads.

• Purchase of new communication and technology equipment for use by the water utility.

• Upgrade and expansion of the Germany Flats garage.

• Purchase and installation of new equipment for use by the water utility.

Councilman Dean Blumetti said the Environmental Commission has applied for a grant from the New Jersey Highlands Council to create a new open space and recreation plan.

The council introduced proposed ordinances:

• That would revise rules on the appointment of a fire marshal and change inspection fees for commercial properties.

• That would sell a 0.292-acre property to Perona Realty Corp. next door at 70 Perona Road for about $1,700.

The council also recognized the Fire Department’s 100th anniversary with a proclamation.