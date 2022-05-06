Our Savior Nursery School Hosts 4th Annual Art Gala

A breadth of talent was on display at Our Savior Nursery School’s 4rth Annual Art Gala on May 4. The budding young artists showed off their work to family and friends, using a variety of mediums, from cotton ball art to watercolors.

Over 400 pieces of art on were on display.

Kathy Molinari, the office manager at Our Savior Nursery School, said of the event, “The children are so excited to show off their art on display, while the parents are so proud of their children. Art has been an integral part of our program. There are so many things to be learned through art.”

Our Savior Nursery School is a faith-based early childhood education center located at 143 Brooklyn Road, Stanhope. For more information, visit oursaviornurseryschool.org.