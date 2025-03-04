x
Photos: ‘Open That Bottle Night’ fundraiser

Andover /
| 04 Mar 2025 | 07:33
    ‘Open That Bottle Night’ on Feb. 22 benefits Project Self-Sufficiency. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The annual fundraiser was at the Hudson Farm Club in Andover.
    Hilary Bruce of New York, Lorraine Parker of Sparta and Vincent Singorile of New York.
    Elise and Tom Adams of Sparta.
    Tim Parker of Sparta.
    Tom and Silvana Edwards of North Hanover, Jack Raymond of Frenchtown and Sheryl Hoer of Lake Hopatcong.
    Phyllis and Michael Babyak of Randolph.
    The jazz quartet Meant to Be entertains at the event.
