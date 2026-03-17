$!$500 reward offered for info leading to dog abandonment arrest

The New Jersey State Police are currently investigating multiple incidents involving the abandonment of dogs in three separate locations throughout the county.

On Monday, March 16, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers from Troop “B” Sussex Station responded to multiple reports of abandoned dogs on County Route 619 in Stillwater, Meadows Road in Lafayette Township, and Clark Road in Wantage Township, Sussex County.

At each location, approximately 6-8 small dogs were found abandoned in open crates without food or water.