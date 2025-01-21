92 first-responders graduate

More than 300 people attended the recent graduation of 92 people in the firefighter, Rescue Task Force and Fire Officer Development programs at Sussex County Community College’s Public Safety Training Academy (PSTA).

PSTA director John Dixon was emcee and the Ogdensburg Fire Department served as the honor guard for the event.

Live music was provided by the Bergen County Firefighters Pipe Band.

Sky Sobieski, a theater arts student at SCCC, performed the National Anthem at the ceremony.

College president Jon Connolly welcomed the audience, and Steve Prziborowski, retired deputy chief of the Santa Clara County Fire Department in Los Gatos, Calif., gave the keynote address.

Attending were Sussex County Undersheriff Matthew Avenatti, Sussex County Fire Marshal Virgil Rome, state Sen. Parker Space, members of the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners and SCCC trustees.

“So many graduates, family members, friends and instructors have dedicated their energy, effort, time and commitment to this program,” Connolly said. “It exemplifies the true spirit of volunteerism and service.

“Volunteer firefighting stands as one of the last strongholds of genuine volunteerism in this nation, demanding exceptional skill, unwavering courage and a readiness to face profound risks.”

Prziborowski said, “Service above self is about the firefighters, who are all leaders, carrying the responsibilities that come with accepting the badge, regardless of rank.”

The PSTA continues to expand its course offerings, programs and services to support local law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel and the community. For information, go online to sussex.edu/psta