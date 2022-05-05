Morristown PD Seek Sexual Assault Suspects

The Morristown Police Department yesterday issued a plea to the public to be on the lookout for two suspects in a sexual assault investigation.

On Tuesday, May 3, at around 3:41 p.m. two men approached a woman on Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown reportedly asking for money. When she did not provide any money, one of the men allegedly pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other man stood by. They both then fled the scene.

According to police, one suspect had black hair and was wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie with white lettering on the back, and black pants. Both men were described as Hispanic and around 20 years of age. One suspect was also seen riding a bike (as pictured above). The victim told police she did not know the men who attacked her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200 or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743-7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

This plea for information was issued by Morris County prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Morristown Police Chief Darnell Richardson.

If you have any information to share, you may remain anonymous. Information on how to submit an anonymous tip can be found on the CrimeStoppers Program website at morriscrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers tips can be provided by phone, submitted online or by downloading the app (P3 TIPS).