Sparta Police Lt. Jeffrey McCarrick graduates from FBI National Academy

Lt. Jeffrey McCarrick of the Sparta Police Force graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. on Dec. 8.

Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend program.

The class consisted 237 law enforcement men and women from 48 states and the District of Columbia, law enforcement officers from 25 countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

The FBI National Academy is internationally known for its academic excellence. It consists of 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, the officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions, according to the FBI.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony.