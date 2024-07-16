Teen agrees to plea deal

A Sparta High School graduate agreed to a plea deal Monday, July 8 related to his role in what police referred to as a domestic incident with his former girlfriend earlier this year at the high school.

“My client pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct, which is a petty disorderly persons offense, which is not an actual crime in New Jersey,” said Nicholas Macri, who represented Jeronimo Toro, 18, of Sparta in Municipal Court.

The name of the victim was not released because she is younger than 18.

While addressing the Board of Education on May 23, her mother, Tara James, said her daughter was assaulted by Toro on Jan. 2 during an argument in a Sparta High School hallway.

“My daughter, who is a senior, was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who is also a senior,” she told the board. “The situation escalated after school and unfortunately she was assaulted again. The school was only made aware after the township Police Department contacted them.”

Before sentencing Toro to 45 hours of community service and a $502 fine, Judge Paris Eliades addressed him.

“People make mistakes,” he said. “I am not diminishing the fact that this young lady was struck. You have to keep your hands to yourself. You have got to walk away. You know that, right?”

“Yes, sir,” Toro replied.