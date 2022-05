On Sunday May 1st, scouts from Troop 85, from the Newton-Andover area, went around to cemeteries in both Newton and Andover and replaced U.S. flags that adorn veteran gravesites. The troop has about 30 active scouts on their roster ranging in age from 11 to 17 years.

Assistant Scoutmaster Thomas Glowatski estimated that the troop replaced approximately 825 flags in the Newton Cemetery on Woodside Avenue and the Andover Cemetery off Lenape Road.