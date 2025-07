The Sparta Little League’s 10U All Star Team finished second of about 400 New Jersey teams after losing the state championship, 13-3.

No team at any age group from Sparta has advanced this far in All Star play.

The Sparta team, with a record of 15-1, won the District 20 Championship on June 19, then the Section 1 Championship.

The state tournament began July 23, and the team won in the first two rounds.

The state champion will play in the East Region Invitational Tournament in Cranston, R.I.