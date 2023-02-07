2 of 3 girls basketball captains top 1,000 points

The proper guidance demonstrated by the captains of the 2022-23 Sparta High School girls basketball team is seemingly perpetual.

They’re consistently present to help lead their teammates on and off the court.

“We have three incredible captains”: seniors Brynn McCurry, Ally Sweeney and Bailey Chapman, head coach Catherine Wille said. “And two other amazing seniors, Mason Munier and Rylee Munier, are my other two starting seniors.

“(The captains have improved their) work ethic, dedication, knowledge of the game and how they develop team chemistry.’’

Through 20 games against constantly tough competition, the Spartans had an overall record of 14-6 and they were 5-3 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) American Division as of Jan. 30.

“Brynn McCurry, unfortunately, tore her ACL prior to the season starting,’’ Wille said. “She is an incredible leader on our sideline currently. Her high school career totals are 1,348 points, 678 rebounds and 342 assists prior to her injury. She will be attending Villanova University on a full Division I scholarship next fall.

“Ally Sweeney is currently at 1,343 points, 488 assists and is our point guard. Bailey Chapman is currently at 924 total career points. She is very close to 1,000 also.

“These three captains are all prolific scorers and they have done it against really tough teams. I have built a tough schedule these last two and a half years. It is very rare to have two 1,000 scorers on the same team, let alone a possibility of a third-and they are all in the same grade.’’

Off the court, each of the three captains is very strong where it truly counts: in the classroom.

“All three of them and my other two seniors are in the National Honor Society and each has different branches within that society that they excel at,’’ Wille said. “They have set goals for themselves on and off the court and continuously meet their goals in the classroom and on the court. By doing this, the younger players on the team aspire to do the same thing.’’

On Feb. 4, Sparta topped Hunterdon Central, 41-32, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament.

The Spartans are scheduled to host Voorhees in the semifinal round Saturday, Feb. 11.

The opening rounds of the NJSIAA sectional tournaments are slated to begin Monday, Feb. 20.

The Spartans earned the North 1 Group 3 sectional title and State Group 3 championship last year.

They appear to be well-prepared for a long run in the post-season as plenty of student athletes have helped propel Sparta to admirable heights this winter.

“Mason Munier, Rylee Munier and Molly Chapman all start for the Spartans and all bring valuable parts to our team and game,’’ the coach said. “I am so proud of how this team has fought all season long against top-notch teams without having one of the best players in the state (McCurry). I am also so proud of how strong and supportive Brynn has been on the bench as a spectator this year.’’