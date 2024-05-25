Another no-hitter for Heim

Senior Gabrielle Heim pitched her second no-hitter of the season with a career-high 17 strikeouts and two walks, and junior Alexis Arpino singled in two runs to steer the ninth-seeded Sparta High School softball team to a 3-0 victory over eighth-seeded Bergenfield in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament there Wednesday, May 22.

With the win, Sparta (11-10) advanced to the sectional quarterfinal round. It will travel to Franklin Lakes to face top-seeded Ramapo on Tuesday, May 28.

Against Bergenfield, Heim also singled twice while Alexia Hill and Alexa Berry each scored a run and Maya Laliker singled twice and scored a run.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Baseball

John Langeraap was 3-for-4 with two RBI; Braden Schappert went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs; and Diego Marte singled in a run as sixth-seeded Sparta dropped a 13-4 decision to 11th-seeded Montville in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 at home Thursday afternoon, May 23.

Josh Brancy and Evan Breitfeller each singled and scored for the Spartans, who concluded their season with a 13-9 record.

Boys lacrosse

Sparta, the second seed, received three goals and three assists from Eddie Brown and Hunter Takacs and three goals and an assist from Matt Ciarelli to fuel an 11-7 decision over 15th-seeded Morris Hills in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament at home May 22.

The Spartans (17-2), riding an eight-game winning streak, are slated to host seventh-seeded Warren Hills on May 29 in a sectional quarterfinal.

Also scoring against Morris Hills were Marco Aquino (one goal, one assist, five ground balls) and Michael Pandiscia (one goal). Greg Peters added two assists and five ground balls and goalie Parker Hein made 14 saves.

Girls lacrosse

Uma Kowalski had six goals and two assists; Moira Sweeney also scored six times; and Brooke Weyant had three goals to power third-seeded Sparta to a 22-8 victory over 14th-seeded River Dell in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament at home May 23.

Emily Reina (one goal), Joey Roque (one goal, one assist), Ava Capeci (two goals), Sophie Ku (two goals), Catherine Siipola (three assists), Jane Bleakley (two assists), Jordyn Kelly (one assist) and Leah Albers (one goal) aided Sparta in the decision.

The Spartans (14-4) are scheduled to play host to sixth-seeded Pascack Valley in a sectional quarterfinal May 29.

Boys tennis

Sparta, the 11th seed, ended its season when it bowed to sixth-seeded Montville in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there May 22.

Ian Yip (first singles), Graham Mahoney (second singles), Andrew Young (third singles), Charlie Canzoneiro and Adam Stefancik (first doubles), and Aiden Harris and Dev Ranipa (second doubles) all competed for Sparta (5-15).