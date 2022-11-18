Ava Mazzarella participates in Thanksgiving parade

Sparta High School All-American and Varsity Cheer Captain Ava Mazzarella was awarded the prestigious opportunity to participate in this year’s 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Mazzarella represented Sparta as she gathered, along with some of the most talented cheerleaders selected from various cheer camps, competitions and auditions nationwide, in New York City in their final preparations for the parade.

Along with hours of practices and dress rehearsals, Mazzarella is participating in a week long cheer experience filled with exploring the city: attending Broadway shows, watching the Rockettes and a visit to The Statue of Liberty and 911 Memorial.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City tradition since 1924, attracting more than 3.5 million people to the streets of Manhattan every year.