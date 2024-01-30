Bowling team captain has ‘infectious positive attitude’

All the fine attributes that a coach could ask of a captain are embodied by senior Khalil Masri, who leads the Sparta High School bowling team.

“Khalil demonstrates a desire to excel, is an excellent teammate and leader,’’ head coach Jerry Carter said. “He always reaches out a helping hand to all his teammates. On top of this, he has an infectious positive attitude.’’

Masri’s achievements on the lanes have been commendable so far this season, and he continues to become a more a more solid bowler.

“Khalil has a high game of 231 and a high series of 632,’’ Carter said. “He has been developing his ability to read the lanes and make adjustments.’’

The coach pointed out constructive ways that Masri interacts with his teammates.

“Khalil is always there with positive suggestions on how to improve. He is of particular assistance to our two-handed bowlers as that is his style of bowling.’’

The Spartans have compiled a 5-8 record so far this season.

On Thursday, Feb 1, the Spartans are scheduled to host Hopatcong.

Several bowlers have contributed to the team.

“Evan Miller has been a steadying influence for the other team members as has Karen Maasbach,’’ Carter said. “They are the returning bowlers who have more experience to fall back on while the rest of the team are novices.”

Other bowling team members are Josh Lipton, Matt Trela, Nick Vasquez, Jose Tituana, John Ferraro, Bryla Cashion and Sienna Schweiger

Diego Torres has been on the team for three years but has not been able to bowl this year because of an injury during soccer season.

“This injury may have prevented him from bowling but not from supporting the team,” the coach said. “He is present at matches and tournaments helping his teammates to do their best and supplying them with encouragement and a positive vibe.”