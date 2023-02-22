Bowling team captains rally teammates

With dedication, pride and a sense of enjoyment, Nikolas Cucciniello and Ben Holden are the senior captains of the Sparta High School bowling team this season.

“Both captains are seniors and display excellent sportsmanship and team spirit,’’ head coach Jerry Carter said. “Both have grown in the roll of captain and (have been) rallying the team together.”

Encouragement and a positive attitude are two areas where the captains help lead their teammates, he said.

Cucciniello is a relative newcomer to the sport of bowling, having started at age 16.

“I started out playing bowling on Wii and realized I really liked it and wanted to play the game for real,’’ he said. “I do my best to stay focused and try not to stress when I am not doing my best.

“I would like to improve my technique and I would like to break 200.”

He said his family and coach are his main positive influences in the sport.

Holden began to bowl competitively as a high school freshman.

“I was on the JV (junior varsity team) during my freshman year,’’ he said. “During my sophomore and junior years, I started off on JV and ended up going to varsity for the rest of my time in Sparta High School.

“Some of my strengths are that I am a very nice person to talk to, I always help others and that I am a team player. I would like to improve on learning how to roll the ball straighter.”

His goals are doing well in bowling and finishing the year strong.

“When I go to college next year, I will keep practicing my bowling skills and try to get a perfect game. I would like to see my teammates do their best and tell them to keep trying and win the game.’’

Holden listed as his influences, his grandfather, mother, father, “Ms. Carter and Coach Carter.” “I want to thank them very much for getting me into this sport. I really appreciate Coach Carter for the guidance and support you have given me over the past four years.’’

The camaraderie built by the Spartans as student athletes this winter has been meaningful.

“Junior Khalil Masri and sophomores Diego Torres and Evan Miller have made significant strides and improvement,’’ the coach said. “The team has a wonderful chemistry and all members are supportive of their teammates.’’