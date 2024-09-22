Boys soccer team undefeated

Matt Torres converted a pass from Patrick Connors in the second half to lift the Sparta High School boys soccer team to its fourth straight victory: a 1-0 decision over West Morris at home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21.

Evan Miller secured the shutout for Sparta with a seven-save effort.

Sparta also edged Parsippany Hills, 3-2, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, led by Torres (two goals), Mitch Veron (one goal), Connors (two assists), Andy Parreno (one assist) and Miller (eight saves).

Torres leads the Spartans in scoring with five goals.

Sparta (5-0-1) is scheduled to play at Morris Knolls in Rockaway at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

Abigail Rodek booted in a feed from Chenin Wilson in the second overtime to propel Sparta to a 2-1 victory over West Morris on Sept. 21 in Chester.

Sparta trailed, 1-0, at the half, before Uma Kowalski assisted Adriana Dolinski’s game-tying goal in the second half.

Riley Molbury made six saves for Sparta (5-2).

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Sparta defeated Chatham, 2-1, in overtime. The Spartans are ranked No. 11 and Chatham (4-4) is No. 7.

Gina Stankiewicz scored with an assist by Kowalski in the first period and Rodek made a goal in OT with an assist by Stankiewicz.

The Spartans will play host to Morris Knolls at 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

Field hockey

Eliana Intorrella, Sophie Ku and Emily Karpowich each scored; Ava Capeci added two assists; Leah Albers also assisted a goal; and Keara Hynes made one save to pace Sparta to a 3-0 victory over Parsippany Hills at home Sept. 17.

Sparta (2-5) will play at Roxbury at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

Girls tennis

Sparta’s first victory of the season was a 3-2 decision against Somerville there Friday, Sept. 13.

Sara Schwarz (first singles), Julia Miller (second singles) and Emily Dondero (third singles) all won in straight sets to key the decision.

Sparta (1-7) will play host to Vernon at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Girls volleyball

The Spartans improved to 3-2 on the season with a 25-13, 25-19 decision over Roxbury there Thursday, Sept. 19.

Sparta was led by Giselle Faria (14 assists, six service points, one ace, one dig), Sylvia Przydzial (eight service points, four aces, five kills), Aralyn Saulys (10 assists, four service points, seven kills, one dig), Lea Tsamadias (seven digs, five service points, three aces, three kills, one assist), Alexia Hill (nine digs, two service points, one kill), Arielle Gomez (four kills), Tessa Goldman (two digs, two service points), Tara Keller (four kills) and Emma Kristiansen (one kill).

Sparta will play at West Morris at 4 p.m. Sept. 27.