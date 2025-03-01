Callahan wins giant slalom

Vernon Township High School senior Kelsey Callahan won the girls giant slalom in the New Jersey Interscholastic Ski Racing Association’s Race of Champions on Feb. 26 at Mountain Creek.

She also placed second in the slalom event, which was won by Morgan Celley of Blair Academy.

Curt Friedrich of Delbarton won the boys giant slalom and Camdin Collins of Pingry won the boys slalom.

Other skiers from local high schools who placed in the events:

Boys giant slalom - Ryan Grycuk of Sparta High School was ninth, Finn Kowalski of Sparta was 13th, Patrick Fitzsimmons of Sparta was 18th, Matthew Gazzillo of Pope John XXIII Regional High School was 20th, George Flint was 28th and Ryan Marshall of Newton High School was 31st.

Boys slalom - Grycuk was eighth, Fitzsimmons was ninth, Kowalski was 13th, Gazzillo was 19th, Flint was 22nd and Marshall was 30th.

Girls giant slalom - Kanna Desanctis of Pope John was sixth, Kendall Weiss of Pope John was 11th, Devon Dobbs of Sparta was 17th, Ava Dyrsten of Sparta was 23rd and Rebecca Walker of Pope John was 26th.

Girls slalom - Desanctis was third, Weiss was ninth, Dobbs was 16th and Walker was 25th.