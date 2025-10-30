Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Sports
Cheerleaders perform at 2025 Expo
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 30 Oct 2025 | 04:11
Sparta Township High School cheerleaders
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Team 2nd
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Flag Silver
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Flag White
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
The 2025 Cheer Expo was held at Sparta Township High School on Oct. 29.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Cheerleading
2
Flag Silver
3
maria kovic
4
Sparta
5
Sparta Township High School
RELATED NEWS
Pope John running back Luke Gialanella carries the ball in the season opener against DePaul on Saturday, Aug. 30. DePaul won, 31-3. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
Football roundup: High Point beats Jefferson
The Stillwater bicentennial celebration Saturday, June 7 includes horse-drawn carriage rides. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Township celebrates bicentennial
Sparta Mayor Neill Clark
Action on flags attracts criticism
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED