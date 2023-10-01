Chess Club begins 22nd year

The Sparta Chess Club opened its 22nd season starting with Sparta High School on Wednesday, Sept 27.

Sparta Middle School students start Tuesday, Oct. 3, and players are Alpine will begin before school at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The Helen Morgan group meets Thursday, Oct. 5 and Mohawk Avenue on Friday, Oct 6.

The clubs meet after school except at Alpine.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the club will celebrate National Chess Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk with a giant chess set.

The club will participate in the New Jersey Grade Level Championship on Nov. 19.

For information, send email to SpartaChess@Yahoo.com or call 973-726-9405.