Crew team competes in 1st regatta

The crew team from the Sussex County Rowing Club, representing Sparta and Pope John high schools, rowed in the first regatta of the Philly Flick spring scholastic rowing series on the last day of winter, March 19.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sparta High School has not been represented in scholastic rowing since 2019. This is the first time that Pope John has been represented in a scholastic rowing regatta.

Andrew Wilson and Christian Marlin of Pope John were the first to brave the sub-freezing conditions, with winds up to 18 mph, in the boys novice double scull.

Fighting a strong headwind, with ice forming on the bow of the boat, the boys were able to power through to a well-deserved first-place finish.

Vincent Clerico was next up, representing Pope John in the boys junior varsity single scull.

With gusty winds unbalancing his boat at the start, he was racing from behind.

Despite this challenge, he made up ground and finished in third place.

Racing in the girls single scull, Elizabeth Enriquez of Sparta finished the day with an exciting race.

She pulled off a close win, nosing out the second-place sculler by less than one second.