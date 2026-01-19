DiFilippo, Chen deliver leadership on lanes, in classroom

Jerry Carter, as the vastly experienced and knowledgeable head coach for the Sparta High School bowling program, knows when he sees fine leadership abilities from student athletes on the roster.

This season, two captains are strong role models for their teammates both on and off the lanes - Haley DiFilippo and Ling Mei Chen - are both members of the senior class.

What’s more important than their success as bowlers are their significant achievements as students.

“Both are on the National Honor Society,’’ Carter said. “Haley is Secretary of Student Council, Treasurer of HOSA, co-president of Peer Development Program, Social Media Producer for Model UN, Climate Committee, Volunteering, captain of the gymnastics team, Legal Law and Studies Club.

“Ling Mei is Senator of Student Council, Treasurer of HOSA, Co-President of Peer Development Program, vice president of Model UN, Climate Committee, Volunteering, vice president of Math Honor Society, Secretary of Key Club and Secretary of Science Honor Society.’’

The selection of the two seniors as captains was a logical choice according to coach Carter.

“Haley and Ling were members of the team last year,’’ Carter said. “They both worked hard and have outstanding character. Both are in their second year of bowling and are showing continued growth in ability.’’

Coach Carter notes the ways in which the two leaders have improved as bowlers over the past few years.

“(They have improved their) technique, improved numbers of strikes and working hard on converting spares,’’ Carter said.

The encouragement that the two captains provide to their teammates is certainly commendable.

“Haley and Ling are excellent leaders,’’ Carter said. “They are very supportive of their teammates and lead by example as well as helping others improve.’’

Several student athletes have contributed for the Spartans this winter season including Sophia Clifford (senior), Myrah Qureshy (senior), Paige Bunkers (senior), Tierney Anderson (junior) and Cheryl Folefack (junior).

“Many of the team members are new to the sport this year,’’ Carter said. “They demonstrate great enthusiasm, sportsmanship, a desire to learn and improve, plus the willingness to persevere.’’