Everything comes up roses at outing

The annual Member-Guest Outing of the Lake Mohawk Golf Club Women’s Association was held Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Dana Nolan, Suzanne Sullivan, Laura Sanville, Kristen Sullivan and Carol Gordon chaired the golf event under the theme “Rose All Day.”

In keeping with the motif, roses were everywhere; origami was used to make even the napkins resemble the flower.

After breakfast, the members and their guests headed out for a nine-hole Scramble followed by a nine-hole Best Ball with feats of golf prowess along the way to win prizes.

Drinks were served on the patio as golfers competed in a chipping contest on the hole below. Players were treated to a delicious lunch as head gold pro Ty Hayes read the winners, who were presented with their prizes.

The winners included:

1st Place Gross-Kerry Brown and Alison Bates (+4) 78

2nd Place Gross-Valerie Horan and Elyse Ford (+6) 80

1st Place Net-Dana Nolan and Christine Rikkola (-10) 64

2nd Place Net-Carol Gordon and Andrea Linskey (-10) 64

Long Drive Member-Kerry Brown

Long Drive Guest-Alison Bates

Closest to the Pin Member-Carol Kozy

Closest to the Pin Guest-Sallie Palm

Closest to the Line Member-Carol Kozy

Closest to the Line Guest-Andrea Linske

In other news, Holly Gouger and Jill Cadorin, club horticulturists, took first and second place, respectively, for their entries in “Flowers and Fashion” as well as “Best in Show” at the 2023 New Jersey State Fair.

The novel “All the Broken Pieces” by John Boyne will be discussed at the next Book Club meeting, chaired by Clare Gallagher and Maureen Racioppi.

Katie Berger is the new club champion. Carol Kozy and Leslie Plifka won the Member-Member Tournament.

Women interested in becoming a member of the Lake Mohawk Golf Club Women’s Association may sent e-mail to lmgcwa@gmail.com