Football preview: Mustangs coach focuses on conditioning

Sussex County Technical School’s football team is gearing up for another memorable season in the Super Football Conference’s American Blue Division.

“We’ve been going pretty much since the beginning of July,” head coach Brian Stellingwerf said, referring to the team’s preseason preparation.

Because Sussex Tech lacks the feeder program common in most school districts, the football team is smaller than most with about 22 players.

Conditioning was a huge focus for Stellingwerf this summer as he tries to make sure that each player is in the best shape possible.

The Mustangs also participated in a training camp in East Stroudsburg, Pa., that the coach called incredibly valuable.

The camp gave players valuable exposure to competition and feedback from other professionals.

“Utilizing that campus is imperative for us,” Stellingwerf said, detailing the resources and space at the camp. It also provided “as much time as we can competing against other teams.”

Strong competition

The experience was especially valuable when competing in this division, which consistently has some of the strongest teams in the region, Stellingwerf said.

“I think every team in this division is good and actually has improved,” he said.

The Mustangs had an overall record of 3-6 last year and were 1-4 against division opponents.

“Every week is going to be a challenge for us,” the coach said.

The season opener is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 against Newton there.

Stellingwerf sees Sussex Tech wins coming from a combination of good tactical decision-making and playmaking by the boys, so he has devised a strategy focusing on a spread-out offense that makes use of a strong quarterback and talented receivers with an emphasis on passing.

In most years, the team’s offense tends to be very run-dominant, but the players this year are better suited to a more balanced approach, he said.

The small number of players means he’s gotten used to tailoring his tactics to his personnel.

Tailored to talent

Most programs tend to rely on systems and styles of play and the challenge is getting players to buy into that system and excel within it.

“We kind of have to do the opposite,” Stellingwerf explained. “Each year becomes very challenging to fit something that’s going to win football games with the talent that we have.”

Although challenging, this approach produces dynamic flexible players who can make plays all over the field, he added.

Sophomore quarterback and defensive back Cole Young is one of these players. The coach believes he’s already one of the best quarterbacks in the county, and he has been blossoming into an extremely talented player with exceptional potential.

Senior running back and linebacker Gavin Mericle, who has been making plays for years, also is expected to make an impact this season.

Stellingwerf also anticipates good things from senior wide receiver and defensive back Gavin Gardner. He is relatively new to football, but the coach said he has a great feel and natural talent for the game.