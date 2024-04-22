Frattura wins javelin event

Junior Isabella Frattura won the javelin event with a throw of 116-5 and placed third in the high jump with a leap of 5-0 to highlight the Sparta High School outdoor track and field team’s performance at the Morris Hills Relays on Saturday afternoon, April 20 in Rockaway.

The girls distance medley relay team of Emma Westervelt, Olivia Schwartz, Miliana Dobbs and Ashley Crane placed second with a time of 13:04.77. The sprint medley team of Crane, Schwartz, Brielle Norris and Charlotte Kowalsky placed fourth in 4:19.18.

For the boys, the team of Remson Jarrell, Jack Wittenmeier, Jace Senkyire and Le-Shem Little placed fifth in the sprint medley relay in 3:42.32, and the quartet of Wittenmeier, Jarrell, Little and Julian Laznik-Moraghan was fifth in the distance medley relay in 11:13.45.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Baseball

Sparta’s seventh-inning rally came up just short in a 12-10 loss April 20 at Wallkill Valley in Hamburg.

The Spartans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, trailed, 12-5, before striking for five runs in the final inning.

Colin Gallagher hit a home run, walked, drove in three runs and scored twice; Anthony Patrickio was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run; Nicholas Franconere went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI; Shane Hoover was 2-for-3 with two runs; and Jacob Diaz was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the Sparta offense.

Sparta (6-2) will play at High Point at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25 before playing at Blair Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Softball

Maya Laliker was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs; Alexis Arpino went 2-for-3 with two runs; and Gabrielle Heim and Kathryn Sutton each drove in a run to pace Sparta to a 6-2 victory over Passaic Tech as part of the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer Tournament on April 20 at Jefferson Township High School in Oak Ridge.

Heim also pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs.

Sparta (4-4) will play at Morris Catholic at 4 p.m. April 25.

Boys lacrosse

Eddie Brown (four goals, one assist), Matt Ciarelli (two goals, one assist, five ground balls), Hunter Takacs (two goals, two ground balls), Greg Peters (one goal, 13 ground balls), Adam Teixeira (one assist, 13 ground balls won 11-of-15 faceoffs), Luke Spelman (one goal, one assist) and Michael Pandiscia (one goal, two ground balls) fueled Sparta’s 12-3 victory over Kittatinny at home Thursday, April 18.

Brown leads the team in scoring, with 13 goals and seven assists, followed by Takacs, who has 11 goals and eight assists.

Sparta (6-1), winner of six straight games, will play host to Roxbury at 4 p.m. April 25.

Girls lacrosse

Uma Kowalski totaled four goals, an assist and four draw controls; Moira Sweeney had two goals; and Catherine Siipola scored and had two draw controls to pace the Spartans to a 7-6 victory over Voorhees there April 20.

Sparta, which trailed, 3-0, after one period, received 10 saves from goalie Sama Elhamouly.

The Spartans (6-2) will play at Scotch Plains-Fanwood at 4 p.m. Friday, April 26.