Giacchi nominated for Heart of a Giant Award

Vincent Giacchi of Pope John XXIII Regional High School has been nominated for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants.

Tri-state high school students were nominated for the award by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, will, character, and dedication on and off the field.

Voting continues online at usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant/vote until Sept. 21.

The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist.

At the end of six weeks, six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions will be recognized for their work ethic and character.

Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand-prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a Giants game this season.

Selection of the grand-prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why that person has the Heart of a Giant.

Giacchi, a senior, is an Eagle Scout who has led numerous service projects, including renovating a classroom at his parish and volunteering at the Sussex County Food Pantry.

For the football team, he has organized extra practice sessions and guided fellow offensive linemen while encouraging his teammates to succeed in the classroom.

He has earned recognition as a track and field standout, qualifying for Adidas Outdoor Nationals and collecting multiple All-County and All-Conference honors.

Giacchi has maintained a 4.2 grade point average, completed seven AP courses and earned membership in the National Honor Society.

He credits football with helping him overcome anxiety and develop strong time-management skills.