Girls soccer team opens season

The Sparta High School girls soccer team returns a slew of talented players as its 2024 campaign gets under way.

The Spartans, who will open with a contest at Morris Knolls at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, are scheduled to play the first home game at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 against Randolph. They also will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 against Mount Olive.

A year ago, the team earned its first Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex title in program history and fashioned a 14-3 record under head coach Daniel Trappe.

The team returns seniors Abigail Connors (nine goals, 14 assists), Uma Kowalski (five goals, six assists), Gina Stankiewicz (three goals, four assists) and Katie Sutton (one assist) and junior goalie Riley Molbury (107 saves, seven shutouts) as it prepares to build on its 49-10-1 mark compiled in the past three seasons.

Here’s a look at other Sparta sports teams’ upcoming schedules:

Boys soccer

The Spartans will play host to Morris Knolls at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 and are slated to play the next four games on the road, including contests at Montville (4 p.m. Sept. 9), Pope John (4 p.m. Sept. 11), Warren Hills (11 a.m. Sept. 14) and Parsippany Hills (4 p.m. Sept. 18).

Sparta was 9-7 last season and returns seniors Patrick Connors (three goals, nine assists), Kyle Enderle (five goals, five assists), Tobias Gomez (seven goals), Andy Parreno (two goals, two assists) and goalie Evan Miller and junior Matt Torres (four goals).

Girls volleyball

Sparta was one of the top squads in the state a year ago, winning the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament for the first time and holding the state’s No. 1 ranking entering the post-season.

After suffering a three-set loss to River Dell in the sectional semifinal round, the defending Group 2 state champion Spartans finished 22-2 and ranked No. 12 in the state under head coach Caitlin Jozefczyk.

Returning this fall are seniors Giselle Faria, Aralyn Saulys, Lea Tsamadias, Sylvia Przydzial Tara Keller and Emma Kristiansen.

Sparta plays its home opener at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 against Morris Knolls.

Field hockey

Sparta, which begins its season on the road against Vernon at 4 p.m. Sept. 4, is set to play at Pope John at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6.

The Spartans are looking to improve on last year’s 9-10 finish under head coach Corinne Bright.

Returning players include seniors Ava Capeci (one goal, two assists), Ella Duphiney, Eliana Intorrella (six goals, one assist), Kailyn Moughrabie (seven goals, two assists) and goalie Keara Hynes and junior Emma Johnson (one goal).

Girls tennis

The Spartans are slated to play host to Mendham at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 before playing at Morris Hills at 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

Sparta went 5-6 a year ago and returns senior Julia Miller and sophomores Emily Dondero and Sara Schwarz.