Girls soccer team shuts out Montville

Abigail Connors totaled two goals and an assist and Bailey Brannigan and Gina Stankiewicz each added two assists to power the Sparta High School girls soccer team to a season-opening 5-0 victory over Montville there Saturday, Sept. 9.

Adrianna Dolinski, Juliana Dolinski and Abigail Pierson also scored for Sparta, which led, 4-0, at the half. Riley Molbury (three saves) and Sam Vasquez (one save) combined on the shutout.

A year ago, Sparta reached the finals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex and NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournaments.

The Spartans are scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Here is a look at how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Field hockey

Madison Campisi connected in the first quarter and Ava Capeci added a goal in the second to lift Sparta to a 2-0 decision over Pope John on Sept. 9.

Orianna Bennett made two saves and Keara Hynes halted the only shot she faced to combine on the shutout.

Sparta is scheduled to play host to Morris Knolls at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 before playing at Wallkill Valley at 10 a.m. Sept. 16.

Boys soccer

The Spartans started their 2023 campaign with two losses.

Kyle Enderle’s goal in the 48th minute erased a one-goal deficit for Sparta before Mount Olive (2-0) scored the last two goals of the game for a 3-1 victory Thursday, Sept. 7.

On Sept. 9, Sparta traveled to Roxbury and suffered a 1-0 defeat.

The team is scheduled to play host to Newton at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.

Girls tennis

In its season-opening match, Sparta bowed to Mendham, 5-0, there on Sept. 7.

The Spartans are led this season by Scarlet Matteson (first singles), Julia Miller (second singles), Emily DonDero (third singles), Sara Schware and McKaela Reekie (first doubles), and Michelle Rujnlowicz and Kyleigh Mongon (second doubles).

Sparta is scheduled to play at Montville at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Girls volleyball

Sparta, the defending state Group 2 champion, started its season with a 25-16, 25-23 victory over Mendham on Sept. 7 at home.

The Spartans finished 25-1 a year ago and began this season ranked No. 7 in the state.

Against Mendham, the team was led by Giselle Faria (12 assists, six aces, three digs), Aralyn Saulys (six assists, four kills, four digs), Payton Simpson (six kills, three digs), Lea Tsamadias (six kills, two digs, one ace), Sylvia Przydzial (four aces, one kill, one dig), Haley Maher (eight digs, two assists), Tara Keller (four kills, one block, one dig), Tessa Goldman (one dig) and Kaitlyn Peterson (one dig).

Sparta is scheduled to play host to Roxbury at 4 p.m. Sept. 18.