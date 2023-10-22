Girls soccer, volleyball teams claim H/W/S titles

The droughts are over.

The Sparta High School girls soccer and girls volleyball teams each won their respective Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournaments for the first time in school history on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Here is a look at each:

Girls soccer

Juliana Dolinski scored in the third and 80th minutes, and her team’s defense took care of the rest as top-seeded Sparta won its first H/W/S Tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over second-seeded Hunterdon Central on Saturday afternoon at Cassels Field.

Sparta, ranked No. 7 in the state, improved to 11-2 this fall.

The Spartans had bowed to Hunterdon Central, 1-0, in last year’s final as the Red Devils won their fourth straight tri-county crown and ninth in the past 10 tournaments.

Hunterdon Central, ranked No. 3 in the state, fell to 11-3-2 with the loss Saturday.

Just 2:45 minutes into the first half, Abigail Connors’ crossing pass bounced off the goaltender’s hands and off the top cross bar. Dolinski pounced and punched it in for the game’s first goal.

The game remained 1-0 until Uma Kowalski ran onto a loose ball, dribbled down the right sideline and crossed to Dolinski, who buried the shot with just 41 seconds remaining in the second half.

The Sparta defense, anchored by goalie Riley Molbury and Kowalski, was exceptional in posting its fifth shutout this season. Molbury, who made seven saves, was named the Most Valuable Player.

Dolinski now has 19 goals and eight assists to lead the Spartans in scoring, with Connors adding seven goals and 10 assists and Abigail Pierson totaling eight goals and six assists.

Girls volleyball

The Spartans had bowed to North Hunterdon in the finals during the past two seasons but broke through with a straight set victory over second-seeded Hunterdon Central on Saturday at Hackettstown High School.

In the semifinal round, also on Saturday, Sparta rallied to defeat fourth-seeded North Hunterdon, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12.

Sparta junior Aralyn Saulys, who totaled 10 digs, 10 assists, eight service points, six kills and three aces in the final, was named the tournament MVP.

North Hunterdon was seeking its fifth straight tri-county championship and ninth in the past 12 tournaments.

Additionally, Sparta was led by Giselle Faria (eight assists, five service points, three aces, two digs, one kill), Payton Simpson (five digs, four service points, two kills), Lea Tsamadias (six digs, three service points, two kills, one ace), Sylvia Przydzial (six digs, three service points, two kills, one ace), Haley Maher (five digs, two assists, two service points), Tara Keller (six kills) and Emma Kristiansen (three kills).

A year ago, Sparta lost to North Hunterdon in the H/W/S final but rebounded to win its first state title as it captured the NJSIAA Group 2 championship and finished its season at 25-1.

Sparta, which was ranked No. 1 in the state, suffered its first loss of the season Oct. 18, when it dropped a 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 decision to undefeated and No. 10 Morristown at home.

The Spartans now await the state tournament seeding this week.