Heim pitches no-hitter

Gabrielle Heim pitched a five-inning no-hitter, singled twice and scored; Alexia Hill went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBI; and Alexis Arpino homered to power the third-seeded Sparta High School softball team to a 10-0 victory over 15th-seeded Newton in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Saturday afternoon, May 4.

The Spartans (8-7) are scheduled to play host to sixth-seeded Warren Hills in a tri-county quarterfinal Wednesday, May 8.

Heim, a senior, struck out 12 and walked one in earning the win in the circle. She has 97 strikeouts this season.

Maya Laliker singled, walked and scored twice and Kathryn Sutton added two RBI, with Alexa Berry and Kiernan Moore each driving in a run and scoring a run.

Here’s how other Sparta area-based teams fared last week:

Sparta baseball

Colin Gallagher was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and Shane Hoover scattered five hits over the first six innings to lift Sparta to a 4-3 victory over Parsippany Hills at home April 30.

Sparta was seeded second for the H/W/S Tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round, where it will host seventh-seeded Warren Hills on May 8.

Sparta boys lacrosse

Eddie Brown had three goals and an assist; Hunter Takacs also scored three goals; Matt Ciarelli collected two goals and four assists; Michael Pandiscia had a goal and two assists; and Greg Peters, Adam Teixeira and Eric McCall also scored to lead top-seeded Sparta to a 12-0 win over eighth-seeded Newton in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S Tournament at home May 4.

The Spartans (11-2), who received nine saves from Parker Hein, are scheduled to meet fifth-seeded Hunterdon Central in the semifinal round Tuesday, May 7. The championship game is set for Saturday, May 11.

Sparta girls lacrosse

Uma Kowalski struck for a season-high nine goals; Emily Reina had two goals; Brooke Wydenbach and Moira Sweeney each had a goal and an assist; and Ava Capeci and Grace Johnson also scored to pace second-seeded Sparta to a 15-7 decision over seventh-seeded Phillipsburg in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S Tournament at home May 4.

The Spartans are set to play host to third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinal round May 7. The finals are slated for May 11.

Kowalski, a junior midfielder, has 61 goals this season and 261 for her career.

Sussex Tech baseball

Sussex Tech bowed to Morris Tech, 13-0, in five innings in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey Tech Athletic Conference Groups 1 and 2 Tournament on May 4 in Sparta.

Andrew Baker was 2-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases and Gabe Nardini singled for Sussex Tech (2-11).

Sussex Tech softball

Skyler Andrejack pitched a five-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk and also went 2-for-3 with a double and a run to help Sussex Tech to an 11-0 victory over St. Elizabeth on May 1 in Convent Station.

Mackenzie Lynn went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run; Alyssa Veloce 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run; and Courtney Lowery was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs to key the 13-hit attack for the Mustangs (7-6).