Houser to play football at UNC

Pope John XXIII Regional High School senior Tyler Houser plans to play football this fall at the University of North Carolina.

He toured the Tar Heels athletic facilities Jan. 25-26 and met with the coaching staff, including eight-time Super Bowl winner and new head coach Bill Belichick.

Houser finished his Pope John football career with 341 tackles, including 225 solos, and 13.5 sacks. According to 247Sports, he is ranked 88th in the nation as a linebacker and 26th in New Jersey.

Previously committed to play football at Wake Forest, Houser decided to pull his commitment after head coach Dave Clawson resigned a few days after he signed.

Referring to his choice of UNC, he said, “It’s the type of school I’m looking for: high academics, Power-4 football in the ACC and being in North Carolina.”