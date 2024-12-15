Ice hockey game ends in tie

Nicholas Colatrella converted a pass from Jack Jarosiewicz in the third period to help the Pope John XXIII Regional High School ice hockey team, ranked No. 12 in the state, to a 2-2 tie with Gov. Livingston on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Pope John (3-0-1) took a 1-0 lead on a first-period goal from Liam Amabile before Gov. Livingston (0-2-1) scored twice in the second period. Mason Giordano had eight saves for the Lions, which held a 51-10 advantage in shots.

Pope John started its 2024-25 campaign with three straight victories - against Gloucester Catholic, Paul VI and St. Peter’s Prep - and has outscored its opponents, 24-5.

Hunter Parrillo (six goals, one assist), Luke Jarosiewicz (one goal, six assists), Magnuss Bars (one goal, five assists), Amabile (two goals, three assists), Jacob McCullough (five assists), Aidan Perry (two goals, three assists), Sean Hughes (one goal, three assists), Jack Jarosiewicz (one goal, two assists), Alex Mizak (two goals, one assist), Michael Perry (three assists), Colatrella (two goals), Cameron Guerra (two goals), Nichaolas Moschello (two goals), Alex Slater (one goal, one assist) and Michael Formisano (one goal) have fueled the offense.

Giordano, a sophomore, has stopped 61 of 66 shots, including 14 in a 3-0 shutout win against St. Peter’s Prep on Dec. 9.

Pope John will play Morristown-Beard at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Here’s a look at how other Pope John teams have fared recently:

Wrestling

The Lions started their season with three straight dual meet victories, including two on Saturday, Dec. 14 against Immaculata and Parsippany in Somerset.

Against Immaculata, Cole Dunham (165 pounds), David Thomson (190) and Shawn Baumann (215) each won fall to key a 39-36 victory.

In its 54-24 win over Parsippany, Pope John received pins from Matthew Reilly (126 pounds), Frank Spagnola (132), Daniel Arroyo (150), Sal D’Arco (157), Kevin Wilson (175), Michael Morelli (190) and Baumann (215).

Pope John defeated Hanover Park, 39-33, in its season-opener Dec. 10 in East Hanover. Thomson won by major decision at 215 pounds and Baumann bowed by regular decision at 285 pounds to clinch the win with two bouts remaining.

Jake Holly (120 pounds), Dalton Weber (132), Carson Walsh (138) and Dunham (165) each won by fall to aid the win.

Indoor track

Casey Carney was fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:37.41; Tessa MacMullin was fourth in the long jump with an effort of 15-9 and seventh in the 300-meter dash in 42.54; Katy Miller was sixth in the high jump with an effort of 4-10; and Kathryn Sarisky was seventh in the shot put with a heave of 27-1.25 to pace the Pope John girls at the Jim Mitchell Invitational on Dec. 14 at the Armory Track and Field Center in New York.

On the boys side, Declan Brown was fourth in the 100-meter run in 2:51.80, Seamus Corcoran was fourth in the pole vault with an effort of 11-6 and Vincent Giacchi was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43-9.

Corcoran and Spencer Prudenti each tied for ninth in the high jump with a leap of 5-8.

Girls basketball

Pope John is coming off a 25-5 campaign last winter that included its first Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Non-Public A title and a trip to the NJSIAA overall Non-Public A final.

Seniors Katie O’Keefe (7 points per game) and Marisa Captoni (3.3 ppg), juniors Addison Platt (14.4 ppg, 7.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3.2 blocks, 2.9 steals) and Mia Washington (14.4 ppg, 3.4 rebounds) and sophomore Kaitlyn Platt (9 ppg, 6.1 rebounds) return for head coach Peter Torres.

The Lions will play Penn Charter (Pa.) at the Shore Games at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Fort Athletic Club in Oceanport.

Boys basketball

The Lions, who opened their season with a home game against Morristown on Dec. 17, are slated to play at Parsippany Hills at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

Pope John, 1-20 last year, then will play at Bloomfield at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 before returning home to host Watchung Hills at noon Dec. 23.