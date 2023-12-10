Ice hockey team defeats Madison

Logan Winslow totaled two goals and two assists and Anthony Prunty added a goal and two assists to lead the Sparta/Jefferson/Kinnelon tri-operative ice hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Madison in its season-opening game.

Braydon Sisco added a goal and an assist and Cormac Gibbons scored once in front of Rylan Gibbons, who had a 25-save performance Friday night, Dec. 8 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Sparta/Jefferson/Kinnelon (1-0) is in the Halvorsen Division of the Morris County Secondary School Interscholastic Hockey League.

The team is scheduled to play Morris Knolls at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at Skylands Ice World.

A year ago, the team went 14-6-1 and won the divisional championship with an 8-0 record.

Bowling

Sparta High School earned its first victory of the season with a 7-0 decision over Hopatcong on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Sparta Lanes.

The Spartans were led by Khalil Masri, who had a high series of 546 and a high game of 219; Evan Miller (523 series); Matthew Trela (417); Karen Maasbach (310); Nicholas Vasquez (175); and Josue Tituana (81).

Other sports begin this week. Here is a look:

Girls basketball

A year ago, the Spartans won their third straight Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship, beating Pope John for the second straight season.

Sparta has compiled an incredible record of 87-18 in the past four seasons, including 49-12 in the past two years.

The team, with first-year head coach Kristina Danella taking over on the sidelines, will open its season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at Randolph. Its first home game of the season will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 against Morris Hills.

Boys basketball

Sparta is set to open its 2023-24 season at home against Randolph at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. The Spartans then will go on the road to take on Jefferson at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

The Spartans were 15-10 last season and won their first Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship in four years when they defeated Hackettstown, 50-42. Sophomore Leshem Little (5.4 points per game) returns from last year’s team.

Wrestling

The Spartans are slated to open their season at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 with a dual meet at Pompton Lakes.

Sparta then will take part in the Morris Knolls Tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 in Denville.

In addition to Sparta and Morris Knolls, tournament participants are Dumont, Hackettstown, Hopatcong, Montville, Seton Hall Prep, South Plainfield, Watchung Hills and West Morris.

A year ago, Sparta went 20-7 and reached the sectional final of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament, where it was edged by Old Tappan, 40-34.

Swimming

The Sparta boys and girls swim teams each are scheduled to compete against High Point at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Kittatinny Regional High School.