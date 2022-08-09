Kittatinny, Newton HS grads make waves as college athletes

Several local student athletes continued their academic as well as athletic careers at the collegiate level in New Jersey and beyond. Let’s take a glance at the fine performances of some of those student athletes.

Riley Scuralli, a graduate of Newton High School, played first base in her senior year for the Rutgers University softball team this past season. Scuralli started in all 32 games and had a .402 batting average. She had 33 hits, including four doubles and three triples for Rutgers. Scuralli also scored 19 runs and had seven RBIs. Scuralli was a Second Team-All New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) selection. The Scarlet Raiders posted 13 overall wins with a mark of 9-7 at home. They tallied five wins in the NJAC.

Jaiden Elliot and Andrew Gratti, both graduates of Newton High School, played for The College of New Jersey men’s track and field program this year. Gratti, a senior competitor in sprints, was part of the team that placed second in the 4-by-400-meter relay at the Lions Outdoor Invitational held in Ewing. Elliot, a competitor in jumps, is listed as a health and exercise science major. The Lions placed second at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships held in Ewing.

Kass Wojcik, also formerly of Newton High School, was a senior competitor in sprints for the Bryn-Mawr women’s track and field program this past season. Wojcik holds the Bryn-Mawr record in the outdoor 400-meter hurdles. The Owls placed 10th at the Centennial Conference Championships held in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Robbie Ford, another graduate of Newton High School, was a pitcher and infielder for the Stockton University baseball team this spring season. Ford started in all 39 games and had a .279 batting average, with 40 hits, including nine doubles and two triples for Stockton. He also scored 21 runs and had 25 RBIs. The Ospreys tallied 16 overall wins with a record of 10-7-1 at home. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference, they collected six victories.

Katie Riva a graduate of Kittatinny High School, played defense and attack for the Ramapo College (Mahwah) women’s lacrosse squad during her freshman year this year. Riva played in eight games and started in one of them for Ramapo. She earned two ground balls this past season. The Road Runners earned two overall victories this spring, both of which they earned on their home field. They had one win in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Riva is listed as a nursing major.

Ali Schutte, also a Kittatinny High School graduate, was a junior competitor in distance runs for the Messiah University women’s track and field program this past season. Schutte placed sixth in the steeplechase at the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. The Falcons placed fifth at the MAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Emily Dyminski, another Kittatinny High School alum, played as a sophomore goal keeper for the Marywood University women’s lacrosse team this year. Dyminski started in all 14 games and led the team with 165 saves. The Pacers netted five overall wins with one win at home and one victory in the Atlantic East Conference. They advanced to the Atlantic East Conference Playoffs where they were defeated, 9-7, by Immaculata University. Dyminski is listed as an early childhood and elementary education major.