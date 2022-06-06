Kittatinny’s track athletes break two records, move to state championships

The Kittatinny Regional High School 4-x-100-meter girls relay not only qualified for the State Group Championships at the State Sectionals, in Clifton, on Friday, but the team — consisting of senior Maddie Beyer, junior Ashley Gordon, sophomore Sophia Molfetto and freshman Paige Hull — also set a new school record and earned a silver.

Juniors Meagan Ward and Katie Hlywa tied for silver in the pole vault and sophomore Iris Wikander finished fifth in long jump and sixth in the 400 hurdles.

On the Kittatinny boys’ track and field side, Trent Molfetto had an outstanding performance advancing to the Group Meet with in both the high jump and the triple jump. In the process, Molfetto set a new school record in the triple jump, with a jump of 41’ 6.25”.

All of these athletes will be competing in the State Group Championships, in Pennsauken, this Friday and Saturday.

“We are so proud of these athletes for advancing, and of the entire boys and girls track and field squads for a great season,” said girls’ head coach Melissa Fischer.

“I was very happy for our athletes,” said boys’ head coach Jeff Gely. “We have some athletes performing their best at the most important time of the year and broke two school records in the girls’ 4-x-100 and boys’ triple jump. Track season is a lot of training and it’s always great to see the athletes’ hard work pay off in the post season. I’m extremely proud of them and look forward to seeing their performances at the Group One Championships on Friday.”

Gely and Fischer, along with their assistant coaches Rob Vesper and Adam Kudiacik, run the program at Kittatinny, which begins in the chill of March and stretches through some hot days in May and June.