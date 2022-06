Julianne Brennan, the head coach for the Lenape Valley High School softball program, both rightfully and with great pride remembers some of the Patriots’ finest moments from this recently concluded season.

“Looking back on our 2022 season, we had a few key wins that made us optimistic for the years to come and truly showed our growth as a team,’’ Brennan said. “First, we played Pope John in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and lost 5-1; we played them again two weeks later and beat them 2-0 by having a clean game in the field and a few monster hits.

“We played Jefferson in our second-to-last game of the season and our bats came out hot in the first inning to take the lead, 4-0. This was the game where these girls came together, everyone played their game, the energy in the dugout was unmatched and we won as a team. Everyone had an important role in this huge win for us as a program and those are the games you remember. Our last win stands out as a true turning point for us when we beat High Point, 12-2, with a walk-off three-run homerun to end the season. It allowed us as a program to thrive in our last moments of the 2022 season and set the tone for next year.’’

Proper leadership was ever present for Lenape Valley this spring.

“Graduating seven seniors last year, there was plenty of opportunity for our athletes to step up and become leaders for the 2022 season,’’ Brennan said. “Junior shortstop Laney Kenny and junior third baseman Alyssa Canfield stepped up as true leaders of the team by, not only their energy, but also the way that they carry themselves.

“When we asked them to help us change the culture of the team, they came out of their comfort zone and created an environment where the team could have fun and work hard. They are respected by their teammates along with other teams which speaks volumes to their character. We are excited to have them return to the program next year.”

Coach Brennan mentioned some of the student athletes that stood out, showing the improvements that they made on the field and at the plate this year.

“Our third baseman Alyssa Canfield continued to grow and improve as a player, especially at the plate,’’ Brennan said. “In the beginning of the season she batted a .111. Through perseverance and determination, she was able to finish the season with a .377 batting average, which had a huge impact on the end of our season and its success.

“Freshman Paige Henrisken had a huge impact on our team, stepping onto the mound and pitching just about every inning for the Lady Patriots. Throughout the season she progressed on the mound by forcing ground balls and pop flys to keep us in every game and at the plate, leading the team with 19 RBIs.”

The Patriots tallied nine overall wins, with a 5-5 mark in the NJAC Freedom Division this recently concluded season. They advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament where they were defeated by Indian Hills.

Excitement is a good term to describe the future for Lenape Valley softball.

“We are truly optimistic as a coaching staff for the upcoming seasons,’’ Brennan said. “Being such a young team, it took time for our newcomers to settle in. Once the girls started believing in themselves individually and as a team, the energy shifted. Since we only had one senior graduate this year, we will be returning key players that will lead the team to a successful season.

“We finished the season on a high note when freshman Adrianna Gangi hit a walk-off three-run homerun for the 12-2 victory over High Point. Winning seven out of our last 10 games is just the beginning for the young Lady Patriots and we are excited to see what their future holds.”