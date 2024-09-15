Lions beat Parsippany Hills

Katherine Klebez connected for two goals, Meredith Severinson had a goal and an assist, and Brooke Fox added three assists to pace the Pope John XXIII Regional High School field hockey team to a 4-2 victory over Parsippany Hills there Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Kendall Weiss added a goal and Tricia Kelly made four saves in net for the Lions.

Pope John (2-2) started its season with a 1-0 home victory over Sparta on Sept. 6 as Kaitlyn Honig knocked in a pass from Weiss and Kelly earned the shutout with three saves.

The Lions will play host to Morris Hills at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 and High Point at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Here’s how other Pope John teams fared recently:

Boys soccer

Pope John’s second-half rally fell just short as the Lions lost to Dover, 3-2, at home Friday afternoon, Sept. 13.

The Lions trailed, 3-0, at the half before Nicholas Acito and Travis Heller each connected for goals after the break. Miles Masone made six saves in net.

Pope John (0-4) is scheduled to play at West Morris at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

Girls soccer

The Lions entered the week still seeking their first victory of the 2024 campaign.

Jaidyn Falcone scored off a feed from Samantha Piotrowsky in Pope John’s 5-1 home loss to Morristown on Sept. 9.

Pope John (0-4) is slated to play host to Morris Hills at 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

Girls tennis

Julia Tarkowska at first singles and the second doubles tandem of Mia Rizzo and Elaina Rodriguez each won in straight sets for Pope John, which bowed to West Morris, 3-2, at home Sept. 13.

Pope John (0-3) will play at Randolph at 4 p.m. Sept. 20.

Girls volleyball

The Lions (0-4) will be playing at Mount Olive on Sept. 19 and at Morris Catholic on Sept. 20; both matches start at 4 p.m.

Cross country

Katelyn Nolan finished second in the 2.5-mile run with a time of 16:18.60 at the Regis Invitational on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14 at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

Julia Duzynski of Somers, N.Y., won the event in 15:51.00.