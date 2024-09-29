Lions defeat Montville, 3-2

Nicholas Acito scored twice and Travis Heller added a goal and an assist to pace the Pope John XXIII Regional High School boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Montville there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28.

With the decision, the Lions improved their unbeaten streak to three (2-0-1).

Pope John (2-6-1) trailed, 1-0, at the half before scoring three times after the break. Nicholas Cetani added an assist and Miles Masone made six saves to anchor the Pope John defense.

Masone also had six saves as Pope John secured a 0-0 tie with Kinnelon on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The Lions began the week by earning their first victory of the season: a 2-1 decision over Parsippany Hills at home. Heller and Damian Stawowy each scored for Pope John, with Masone making six stops in net.

Pope John will play at Sparta at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Here’s how other Pope John teams fared recently:

Cross country

Katelyn Nolan finished first with a time of 19:29.47 and Bella Metternich was third in 19:53.47 to highlight the Pope John girls at a Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Batch Meet on Sept. 24 at the Greystone course in Morris Plains.

Patrick Robinson led the boys with a time of 18:24.28, good for 30th place. Also clocking under-20:00 times on the 5,000-meter course were Reece Wilson (65th place in 19:29.17), Declan Brown (66th place in 19:30.72) and Nick Boyanowski (78th place in 19:49.50).

Girls soccer

Sadie Sakowski and Kate Fiore each found the back of the net for Pope John, which won for the first time in a 2-1 decision over Morris Hills at home Sept. 18.

Goalie Kiera Donegan made five saves in net.

On Sept. 24, Jaidyn Falcone booted in a pass from Samantha Piotrowsky as the Lions posted a 1-0 victory over Parsippany Hills there.

Abigail Talmadge earned the shutout with a five-save effort for Pope John (2-5).

Field hockey

Brooke Fox scored both goals and goalie Tricia Kelly made four stops as Pope John edged High Point, 2-0, at home Sept. 20.

Katherine Klebez leads the team in scoring with four goals and an assist followed by Fox (two goals, three assists), Meredith Severinson (two goals, two assists) and Kaitlyn Honig (two goals, one assist).

Pope John (4-5) will host Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Oct. 4.