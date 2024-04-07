Lions defeat Wildcats in baseball

Jack Portman went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and scored a run, and he and Ayden Aguiar combined on a one-hitter to lift the Pope John XXIII Regional High School baseball team to a 3-1 decision over High Point on Saturday afternoon, April 6 in Sparta.

With the victory, Pope John improved to 3-0 this spring. High Point was playing its first game of the season.

The Lions snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Nick Struble and Mac Tufts each drove in runs for Pope John. Aguiar allowed one hit and three walks while striking out six in the first five innings before yielding to Portman, who struck out one and walked two in the final two innings.

After a 7-1 opening-day victory over Chatham at home April 1, the Lions earned a 7-6 victory over Montville at home Friday, April 5.

Evan Johnson tripled in three runs to key a six-run first inning for Pope John, which also received two RBI from Struble and two runs from Portman. Mac Tufts, Joseph Manco and Andrew Pami scored a run apiece.

Pope John is scheduled to play at No. 1 ranked Delbarton at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12.

Here’s how other Pope John teams fared last week:

Softball

Emily Fuchs went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI; Olivia Cilli was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI; and Isabella Evicci was 4-for-4 with and RBI and four runs to fuel a 9-0 victory over Montville on April 5 in Sparta.

Cilli, Kate Sarisky and Reese Tobey combined on a two-hitter for the Lions.

Pope John dropped an 18-8 decision to No. 12 Steinert and a 12-2 decision to No. 16 Robbinsville at the Suicide Prevention Tournament on Sunday afternoon, April 7 in Hillsborough.

The Lions (2-2) will play host to Mount St. Mary at 4 p.m. April 12.

Boys lacrosse

Peyton Fox totaled six goals and one assist; Travis Heller added three goals and two assists; Jack Gallucci collected two goals and five assists; and Brandon McIvor and Sam Conetta also scored to fuel Pope John’s 13-5 victory over Gov. Livingston on Thursday, April 4 in Sparta.

The Lions then dropped a 9-2 decision to No. 10 ranked Mountain Lakes there April 6. Fox and Connetta each had a goal in the setback.

Pope John (1-2) is slated to play Glen Ridge at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

Girls lacrosse

After two home losses to start the season, the Lions came through with a 14-9 victory over Morris Catholic in Denville on April 6.

Leah Gerkhardt (three goals, one assist), Olivia Zywicki (two goals, one assist), Emily Dyer (two goals), Lilly Gang (two goals), Alyssa Trendafilov (two goals) and Keira Donegan (two assists, two ground balls, 15 draw controls) keyed the decision.

Pope John (1-2) will play host to North Warren at 4 p.m. April 11.

Boys golf

Pope John took a perfect 3-0 mark into action this week.

On March 27, the Lions defeated Pequannock, 153-170, and Wallkill Valley, 153-165, in a tri-meet at Newton Country Club.

Against Pequannock, Pope John was led by Luke Jarosiewicz, who shot a 37; Brennan McCabe (38); Adrian Padula (39); and Vincent Cataldo (39). Jarosiewicz also shot a 37 to key the win over Wallkill Valley.

Girls golf

Deanna Mastrolacasa shot a match-low 51 to pace the Lions, who were edged 230-239, by Pequannock on March 27 at Newton Country Club.

Cecila Day (59), Rebecca Walker (64) and Katie Rysdeck (65) rounded out the Pope John efforts.

Boys tennis

The Lions are scheduled to open their season, playing host to Mount Olive on Tuesday, April 9 before playing at Roxbury at 4 p.m. April 11.

Boys volleyball

Pope John (0-4) will play at Chatham at 4 p.m. April 11.