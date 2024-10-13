Lions lose to Spartans

An incredible run by the Pope John XXIII Regional High School boys soccer team came to an end as the 10th-seeded Lions were eliminated from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round Friday afternoon, Oct. 11 at Sparta High School.

The game remained deadlocked, 1-1, through regulation and two subsequent overtime periods before Sparta prevailed, 5-3, in a penalty-kick shootout.

Travis Heller scored the lone goal in regulation for Pope John (4-8-2), with Miles Masone making six saves. Jakub Targonski connected in regulation for Sparta (9-1-2).

Pope John began the week with a 7-2 victory over 19th-seeded Belvidere in a first-round game Oct. 7, led by two goals and one assist by Heller, a goal and two assists from Nicholas Acito, and a goal and assist from Evan Wyatt. Sebastian Alvarez, Julius Czarnecki and Grayden Morro also scored for Pope John.

The Lions then edged seventh-seeded Delaware Valley, 3-2, in the second round there Wednesday, Oct. 9. Acito had a goal and an assist and Brendan Opat and Heller each added a score.

Acito has totaled seven goals and five assists this fall, followed by Heller, who has eight goals and two assists.

Here’s how other Pope John teams have fared recently:

Girls soccer

The 11th-seeded Lions bowed to sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central, 2-1, in the first round of the H/W/S Tournament there Oct. 9.

Pope John (3-7) had defeated 18th-seeded South Hunterdon, 8-0, in a first-round game at home Oct. 7.

The Lions were led by Jaidyn Falcone (two goals, two assists), Sienna Hernandez (two goals), Claire Nestor (one goal, two assists), Bella Quinn (one goal, one assist), Sadie Sakowski (one goal), Samantha Petecca (one goal) and Katy Miller (one goal).

Field hockey

Pope John, seeded 10th, held seventh-seeded Belvidere scoreless for a half before surrendering three second-half goals in a 3-0 loss in the second round of the H/W/S Tournament there Oct. 1.

Tricia Kelly was outstanding in net for the Lions, making 19 stops in defeat.

Katherine Klebez leads Pope John (4-9) in scoring with five goals and one assist.

Pope John will play host to Parsippany Hills at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Girls volleyball

The Lions (3-14) were seeded 11th and slated to play at sixth-seeded Voorhees in the first round of the H/W/S Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

If Pope John wins, it will play at third-seeded North Hunterdon in the tri-county quarterfinal round at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Girls tennis

Julia Tarkowska at first singles, Ava Duda at third singles and the first doubles team of Rylee Petrucelli and Yana Saluja each won in straight sets to lead Pope John to its first victory of the season: a 3-2 decision over Morris Knolls at home Oct. 1.

Pope John improved to 1-10 with the win.

Cross country

Patrick Robinson clocked a time of 19:31.00 and placed 80th to pace the Pope John boys at the Shore Coaches Invitational on Oct. 5 at Holmdel Park.

Bella Metternich led the girls with a time of 20:34.00, good for 15th place.