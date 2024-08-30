Lions to play DePaul in opener tonight

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School football team has a 2024 schedule full of extremely tough opponents.

The Lions are scheduled to open the regular season with a road game at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at DePaul Catholic High School, 1512 Alps Road, Wayne. The Lions topped DePaul, 31-27, last season.

Pope John’s first home game will be against Paramus Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 7.

“Our goal as a team is to get better each and every day,’’ head coach Dom Gaston said. “Our division and state group has changed a bit, but the only thing we are worried about is ourselves.’’

Among the key returning players are seniors Tyler Houser (linebacker), Tylik Hill (running back), Wes Johnston (linebacker), Dan O’Leary (offensive line), Jarrod Cofrancesco (offensive line), Quinn Muli (offensive line), Joe Rozynski (wide receiver), Andrew Sanchez (defensive back), Nick Vannatta (defensive back), Joe Pappa (defensive line) and Damen DeFazio (defensive line) and juniors Vincent Giacchi (offensive line), Prince Joshua (wide receiver) and Akei Griffin (defensive back).

Promising newcomers include seniors Peyton Fox (wide receiver), Nick Struble (linebacker) and Brady Glory (defensive line) and juniors Luke Irwin (quarterback), Evan Kennedy (offensive line), Dylan Emond (offensive line), Dave Thomson (defensive line), Shawn Baumann (linebacker), Sam Connetta (tight end and linebacker) and Alex Rakowsky (defensive back).

“We do not have any captains on the team this year,’’ Gaston said. “We are blessed to have 14 seniors and every single one of them are leaders in their own way. They are the glue to our team and hold this team together.’’

The Lions posted a solid overall record of 7-4 last year. In the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public, Group A tournament, they were defeated by a perennially strong Don Bosco Prep team.

This season, Pope John competes in the Super Football Conference United White Division along with Seton Hall Prep, St. Peter’s Prep, DePaul and Delbarton.

“We are a contender,’’ Gaston said. “We came in second place last year, and we’re looking to build off our success from the last few seasons.

“Every team in our division is tough. There are no easy wins when you play teams like DePaul, Delbarton, Seton Hall and St. Peter’s Prep.’’