Lions win first 4 games

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School boys lacrosse team is off to a fast start this spring, earning four straight victories to open its 2025 campaign.

On Saturday afternoon, April 5, the Lions registered a 17-7 decision over Gov. Livingston at home, led by Travis Heller (four goals, one assist, four ground balls), Mikey Ramirez (three goals, four assists, 15 ground balls, won 13-of-14 face-offs), Peyton Fox (three goals, one assist), Jack Gallucci (one goal, three assists, six ground balls), Sam Conetta (one goal, two assists) and Mike Marston (won 6-of-13 faceoffs).

Heller had six goals, an assist and four ground balls as Pope John earned an 8-7 double-overtime victory over Immaculata at home March 29.

Heller leads the team in scoring with 16 goals and four assists, while Ramirez had a total of 59 ground balls along with seven goals and nine assists, and Fox has six goals and five assists.

Pope John (4-0) will play at No. 17 Chatham (4-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12.

Here’s how other Pope John teams fared last week:

Softball

Grace Varur went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs; Grace Bobbie was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run; and Reese Tobey scattered nine hits while striking out six and walking none to pace Pope John to a 9-5 victory over West Morris at home Friday afternoon, April 4.

The Lions followed that with an 8-2 victory over Pingry there April 5. Pope John opened the game with a five-run first inning and led, 8-0, before Pingry scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Pope John (3-1) will play host to Morris Hills at 4 p.m. Friday, April 11.

Baseball

Nick Struble went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI; Evan Johnson was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run; and Andrew Pami and Lucas Mesaros each singled and drove in two runs to pace the Lions to a 7-2 victory over Morris Knolls at home Wednesday, April 2.

Miles Masone allowed two hits, three walks and one earned run while striking out six in the first five innings before yielding to Jack Portman, who surrendered one hit and one walk while striking out five in the final two innings.

Pope John (1-2) is slated to play at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City at 11 a.m. April 12.

Girls lacrosse

Olivia Zywicki had four goals, three assists, three draw controls and two ground balls; Keira Donegan had three goals, eight draw controls and seven ground balls; and Lilly Gang added two goals, two assists and three ground balls to key a 13-2 victory April 1 at North Warren in Blairstown.

Goalies Bella Bucur (five saves), Kendall Weiss (four saves) and AvaMarie Guadagnino anchored the defense.

Donegan (three goals, seven draw controls), Zywicki (three goals, two assists, five ground balls, five draw controls), Jordyn Smith (two goals, four ground balls), Serena Lorenzo (two goals) and Gang (one goal) paced the offense in a 13-11 loss to Villa Walsh at home April 4.

Pope John (1-3) will play host to Parsippany Hills at 10 a.m. April 12.

Girls golf

Deanna Mastrolacasa shot a match-low 42 and was followed by Sam Petecca (49), Hannah Perrone (49), Cecilia Day (51), Chloe Kachmar (54) and Eunice Atta (64) as Pope John earned a 191-235 victory over Vernon on Thursday afternoon, April 3 at the Newton Country Club.

The Lions (3-1) will meet Pequannock at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15 at the Great Gorge Country Club in Vernon.