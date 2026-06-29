Local college athletes post strong spring performances across multiple programs

Norah Monaghan (Sparta High School) was a senior midfielder for the Montclair State University women’s lacrosse team this year. Monaghan started in four games and had 13 goals, six assists with 16 ground balls won for Montclair State.

The Red Hawks posted six overall victories with one win at home and two wins in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). They advanced to the NJAC Tournament where they were defeated by The College of New Jersey.

Braden Schappert (Sparta High School) was a freshman infielder for the Ramapo College (Mahwah) baseball team this spring season. Schappert played in 39 games and started in 36 of them for Ramapo with a .381 batting average (team leader), 59 hits (team leader), including eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 38 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

The Roadrunners tallied an overall record of 31-14 with a mark of 9-3 at home and 12-6 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). Ramapo went 2-1 in the NJAC Tournament with victories over Gettysburg College (twice) and a loss to Rutgers-Camden. From there, the Roadrunners competed NCAA Regional Tournament where they topped Marymount University and DeSales University and losses to DeSales and Salve Regina.

Tanner Blendinger (Sparta High School) was on the roster as a junior right handed pitcher for the Drew University (Madison) baseball team this past season. The Rangers posted an overall record of 25-17 with a mark of 12-2 on their home field and 13-11 in the Landmark Conference. Drew competed in the Landmark Conference Championship Tournament where they defeated Wilkes University and lost to Susquehanna University and Elizabethtown College. Blendinger is listed as a Business major.

Patrick Robinson (Pope John High School) was a freshman middle distance runner for the Drew University men’s outdoor track and field program. The Rangers placed sixth in the team scoring at the Landmark Conference Championships held in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

Brendan Opat (Pope John High School) was a freshman right handed pitcher for the New Jersey Institute of Technology baseball program this spring. Opat appeared in 12 games and started in one of them with a save and a 3.77 ERA for NJIT. Opat struck out six batters this past season.

The Highlanders tallied 16 overall wins with seven victories on their home field and six triumphs in the America East Conference.

Nicholas Vannatta (Pope John High School) was a freshman competitor in the javelin throw for the Rutgers University (New Brunswick campus) men’s track and field program this past season. Vannatta placed third in the javelin throw at the IC4A/ECAC Championships hosted by Rutgers.