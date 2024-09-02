Miners finish in last place

The Sussex County Miners ended the 2024 season in last place in the Frontier League East.

Their record was 33-63.

Last year, the team went 55-40 and made it to the Wild Card Game, where it fell to the New Jersey Jackals, 5-0.

In 2022, the Miners’ record was 54-41.

The top three teams in both divisions qualify for the playoffs.

The Québec Capitales finished atop the Frontier League East with a 64-32 record. That is the most wins for the team in a season since it joined the league.

In the Frontier League West, the Washington Wild Things took first place with a 67-28 record. The number of wins is a franchise record.

Wild Card Games, between the second- and third-place teams, were scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The Tri-City ValleyCats (53-41) were scheduled to play the Ottawa Titans (53-42) in the East Division Wild Card Game, while the Gateway Grizzlies (59-36) and Lake Erie Crushers (51-44) were to play in the West Division Wild Card Game.

The division champions and the Wild Card winners will play Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 in a best-of-three series.

The East Division champ will play the West Division champ in the best-of-five Championship Series from Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 15.