Miners in 6th place

AUGUSTA. The Sussex County team takes on No. 1 New York Boulders in four games starting Friday.

Augusta /
| 08 Jul 2024 | 09:24
    MN1 Sussex County Miners batter Jason Agresti waits for the ball in the game against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Saturday, June 29. He scored his team's only run in the game. The Miners lost, 13-1. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    MN2 Sussex County Miners starting pitcher Jimmy Boyce threw for two innings and allowed eight runs before being relieved.
    MN3 Michael Scott of Pequannock and Fitz Kissane, 3, of Kinnelon are all smiles while attending the Sussex County Miners game Saturday, June 29.
    MN4 Sussex County Miners relief pitcher Bobby Curry prepares to pitch. He pitched for three innings and was credited with three strikeouts and allowing one run.
    Tri-City ValleyCats batter Javeyan Williams watches the ball cross high above home plate. He scored one run.
    In the third inning, Tri-City ValleyCats batter Ryan Cash swings. He scored two runs.
    Tri-City ValleyCats batter Jaxon Hallmark watches as the ball crosses home plate. He was credited with one run batted in (RBI).
    Tri-City ValleyCats pitcher Zeke Wood threw for three innings with two strikeouts.
The Sussex County Miners had moved into sixth place in the Frontier League East with a 17-33 record as of Monday, July 8.

The New York Boulders were in the lead of the baseball minor league division with a 31-18 record, followed by the Quebec Capitales (32-19) and Ottawa Titans (30-19).

The Miners had won half of their 24 home games and were 5-21 in their away games as of Monday.

The Sussex County team lost all three games to the Tri-City ValleyCats there last week.

It was scheduled to play a three-game series at home against the Lake Erie Crushers this week.

Starting Friday, July 12, the Miners will play four games against the No. 1 Boulders at home. The series includes a double header Sunday, July 14.