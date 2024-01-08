Mustangs win four in a row

Justyn Hetman totaled 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists; Jeremiah Fontanez added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists; and Dane Walker added nine points and seven rebounds to pace Sussex Tech to its fourth straight victory: a 58-46 decision over Koinonia Academy of Plainfield.

Will White (eight points, four rebounds) and Eliot Griner (two points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals) added to the Mustangs offense Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6 at home in Sparta.

Sussex Tech began the 2024 portion of its season with a 57-40 victory at Kittatinny on Jan. 3. Hetman collected 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists, and White added 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Hetman, a senior, is averaging 13.1 points to lead Sussex Tech (5-2).

The Mustangs are scheduled to play at Morris Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Here’s how other Sussex Tech teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Emily Ursin scored a game-high 20 points to power the Mustangs to a 41-20 victory over Warren Tech on Thursday, Jan. 4 in Washington Township.

Ursin, a sophomore, is averaging 9.7 points to lead Sussex Tech in scoring this season.

The team (2-5) is slated to play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Bowling

Sussex Tech improved to a perfect 10-0 this season with a 7-0 victory over Sparta on Jan. 3 at Sparta Lanes.

The Mustangs were led by Justin Rizzo (640 high series, 245 high game), Ethan Corrado (536 series, 197 game), Owen Demeter (514 series, 197 game), John Mabb (479 series, 180 game) and Gavin Zinck (425 series, 171 game).

Sussex Tech is scheduled to roll against High Point at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Sparta Lanes.

Indoor track

Micah Dalelio won the 1600-meter run in 5:49.80 and also finished fourth in the 100-meter run in 3:35.90 to pace the Sussex Tech girls at the Tom Zaccone Invitational on Friday, Jan. 5 at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y.

For the boys, John Porada earned the silver medal in the shot put with a heave of 41-11 while Brian Rauchbach was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 38-0 and also sixth in the 200-meter dash in 24.74.

Jack Schmick was fifth in the 1600-meter run in 4:59.60 and Elijah Dalelio was sixth in the 100-meter run in 2:55.30.