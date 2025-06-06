Photos: Pope John in baseball finals today

Evan Johnson slides under the tag to score the first run for Pope John XXIII Regional High School in the game against Morristown-Beard on Wednesday, June 4. The Lions won, 6-3, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public North Jersey, Group B tournament. They will face Montclair Kimberley in the final round there at 4 p.m. Friday, June 6. (Photos by Glenn Clark)