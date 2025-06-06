Home
Home
News
Sports
Photos: Pope John in baseball finals today
glenn clark
Sparta
/
| 06 Jun 2025 | 08:28
Evan Johnson slides under the tag to score the first run for Pope John XXIII Regional High School in the game against Morristown-Beard on Wednesday, June 4. The Lions won, 6-3, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public North Jersey, Group B tournament. They will face Montclair Kimberley in the final round there at 4 p.m. Friday, June 6. (Photos by Glenn Clark)
Andrew Pami gets back to first base safely on a pick-off attempt by Morristown-Beard in the top of the fourth inning.
Second baseman Nick Struble throws to first to complete a double play to end the first inning against Morristown-Beard.
Shortstop Will Ryan goes to his left and pulls in a grounder in the bottom of the third inning against Morristown-Beard.
Pope John catcher Andrew Pami tags out Alex Hriczov at home while he was trying to score Morristown-Beard’s first run.
Alex Rakowsky squares around to bunt in the top of the second inning.
Starting pitcher Miles Masone.
Will Ryan scoops up a ground ball at shortstop in the bottom of the first inning.
Evan Johnson celebrates toward the dugout after putting Pope John on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning.
Starting pitcher Miles Masone.
Starting pitcher Miles Masone.
