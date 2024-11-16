Pope John advances in tournament

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School football team defeated Paramus Catholic, 14-10, in the quarterfinal round of New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public, Group B tournament at home Friday, Nov. 15.

It will play St. John Vianney (9-3) in semifinal round Friday, Nov. 22 at home in Sparta.

The Lions (4-7) had lost to Paramus Catholic, 49-29, on Sept. 7.

On Friday, Sam Conetta made a touchdown for Pope John in the first quarter on an 11-yard pass from quarterback Luke Irwin. Omar Daniel kicked the extra point.

The Paladin (4-7) then scored on a four-yard run by Xavier Williams and Max Feinstein kicked the extra point.

In the second quarter, Feinstein kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Tylik Hill made the Lions’ second touchdown on a two-yard run in the third quarter, and Daniel kicked the extra point.

No other statistics were available.