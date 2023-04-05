Pope John boys golf team wins four matches

The boys golf team at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, which finished 14-4 a year ago, has gotten off to a fast start in 2023, winning four of its first five matches.

On March 29, the Lions edged Wallkill Valley, 163-179, at the Cascades Golf School in Hamburg. They were led by Vincent Cataldo, who shot a match-low 38 and was followed by Brennan McCabe (40), Matthew Doherty (42) and Jack Jarosiewicz (43).

One day later, Pope John defeated Morris Hills, 153-194, at the Newton Country Club, keyed by Cataldo and Luke Jarosiewicz, who each carded a match-low 37. Jack Jarosiewicz (38) and Caden Niziol (41) rounded out the Lions’ effort.

Pope John was slated to meet Morris Knolls on Thursday, April 6 in Newton.

Girls golf

The girls team kicked off its 2023 campaign with a 256-271 victory over Newton on March 23 at the Newton Country Club.

Pope John is being led this season by Luci Wicker, Katie Rysdeck, Francesca Crisafulli, Rebecca Walker, Julie Hayek and Julia Homentosky.

The Lions were scheduled to meet Mendham at 3:30 p.m. April 6 in Newton.

Baseball

Pope John is coming off last year’s 16-11 campaign, which saw the team reach the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex championship game for the third straight season.

Mac Tufts (28 hits, 27 runs, three home runs) and Brandon Weir (15 runs, 15 RBI, two triples) return this spring for their junior campaigns.

The Lions, under the direction of head coach James Manco, were scheduled to play their first four games of the season on the road, including at Montville on April 6 and at Mount Olive on Monday, April 10, each at 4:30 p.m.

Softball

The Lions were slated to play at Montville at 4 p.m. April 6 before returning home to play host to North Hunterdon at 4 p.m. April 10.

Senior Brooke Jacobus, an All-Non-Public Third Team selection last season, had a mammoth junior campaign last year, totaling 38 hits, 31 RBI, 21 runs. Sophomore Remmi Joustra (28 hits, 23 RBI, 20 runs, five doubles) and senior Karly Severinsen (30 hits, 27 runs, five doubles) are also back this season.

Pope John will look to improve on last season’s 14-11 mark under head coach Frank Canning.

Boys lacrosse

Pope John went 10-9 a year ago and fell short of repeating as Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament champion as it bowed to Hunterdon Central, 10-3.

Returning to the Lions are leading goal scorer junior Rocco Biondo (32 goals, 12 assists) along with seniors Jack Sakowski (19 goals, 12 assists), Ryan McCarthy (19 goals, four assists), Eric Vargas (13 goals, 10 assists) and Joseph Barnish (200 saves).

Pope John was scheduled to play host to Caldwell at 4:30 p.m. April 6 before playing at Delbarton at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

Girls lacrosse

Junior Leah Gerkhardt, who totaled 21 goals and nine assists last year; junior goalie Anna Daggett; and sophomore goalie Lauren Pennino return to a team that finished 9-10 in 2022.

The Lions, with head coach Kyla Kelly at the helm, were scheduled to play at Morris Catholic at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.

Boys tennis

The Lions will meet Randolph at 4 p.m. April 6 at Brundage Park in Randolph as they look to improve on last year’s 5-6 campaign.

This year’s team includes seniors Luke Cardoza and Nick Talon, juniors Brendyn Freitas and Henry Lee, and sophomores Sebastian Rondon and Jack Sacchiero.