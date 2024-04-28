Pope John defeats High Point, 10-3

Lilly Gang, Samantha Piotrowsky and Serena Lorenzo each scored twice to power the ninth-seeded Pope John XXIII Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 10-3 victory over 14th-seeded High Point in the preliminary round of the 13th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Saturday afternoon, April 27.

Pope John is scheduled to play at eighth-seeded Kittatinny in the H/W/S first round Tuesday, April 30. The tri-county quarterfinal round is scheduled for Saturday, May 4.

Jordyn Smith (five ground balls), Keira Donegan (five ground balls, five draw controls) and Bella Bucar (three saves) aided the win for the Lions, who won their fourth straight game, improving to 7-4 this season.

Here’s how other Pope John teams fared last week:

Boys lacrosse

Pope John, the defending champion, received the second seed for the H/W/S Tournament and a bye into the quarterfinal round, which will be played at home May 4.

In their most recent victory April 22, the Lions defeated West Essex, 15-6, at home.

Travis Heller (five goals, three assists, two ground balls), Mikey Ramirez (three goals, two assists, 15 ground balls, won 24-of-25 faceoffs), Peyton Fox (two goals), Jack Gallucci (two goals), Brandon McIvor (one goal, one assist), Sam Conetta (one goal, one assist) and Ty Plotts (one goal) fueled the offense while Daniel O’Leary stopped 21 shots to anchor the defense.

Baseball

Mac Tufts hit a two-run home run during a four-run second inning as Pope John earned a 5-2 victory over St. Joseph on April 27 in Montvale.

Massimo Mondi added an RBI double and a run and Brandon Weir singled and scored for the Lions, who improved to 7-8.

Pope John is scheduled to play host to Mendham at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 6.

Softball

Olivia Cilli was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs; Abbey Davis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs; and Isabella Evicci singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Lions in a 13-5 victory at Mount Olive on April 27.

Pope John (8-7) will play at Morris Knolls at 4 p.m. May 6.

Boys golf

The Lions improved to 14-1 with a 156-190 victory over Hopatcong on Wednesday, April 24 at the Newton Country Club.

Pope John was led by Vincent Cataldo, who shot a match-low 38, followed by Caden Niziol (39), Brennan McCabe (39) and Adrian Padula (40).